South Africa stretch lead, Burkina Faso hit six, Uganda surge in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

South Africa tightened their grip on Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, Burkina Faso crushed Djibouti to keep Group A alive while Uganda thumped Mozambique to reignite hopes in Group G.

Tanzania pinched a late point away to Congo to steady second place in Group E.

Benin also banked a valuable win to climb into the automatic spots in Group C.

Djibouti 0–6 Burkina Faso (Group A)

Burkina Faso overwhelmed Djibouti at a neutral venue, scoring four before the interval on their way to a statement victory.

Constant Irie opened the floodgates on 16 minutes after Dango Ouattara had earlier missed a penalty.

Jean Tiendrebeogo made it two on 25 minutes before Edmond Tapsoba netted a quickfire brace (36’ and 45’), either side of sustained Djiboutian pressure that never translated into chances.

Ouattara atoned after the break with a close-range finish on 59 minutes and sealed the rout from the spot on 86 minutes.

The Burkinabè, still chasing leaders Egypt, boost both points and goal difference in a group where the runners-up race could prove decisive.

Lesotho 0–3 South Africa (Group C)

Hugo Broos’s side did a professional job in Maseru to move to 16 points and keep Nigeria and Rwanda at arm’s length with two games to play.

Maloisane Nkota set the tone on 15 minutes, turning in Aubrey Modiba’s pass after early South African pressure.

After the break, Lyle Foster doubled the lead (63’) with a low finish and then turned provider four minutes later, rolling a square ball for Oswin Appollis to tap in.

Bafana Bafana were rarely troubled, and the clean sheet underlined a defensive record that now reads five goals conceded in seven.

Benin 1–0 Zimbabwe (Group C)

Benin climbed to second on 11 points thanks to a late strike from Steve Mounié. The Brest forward, introduced as the Squirrels pressed for a winner, met Youssouf Roche’s delivery on 77 minutes to beat Donovan Bernard at his near post.

Zimbabwe, who had managed the game well through the first hour despite bookings for Teenage Hadebe and Marvelous Nakamba, threw on fresh legs—Tawanda Maswanhise, Tawanda Chirewa, Andy Jali and Tino Kadewere—but could not prise open a disciplined Benin back line.

The result keeps Zimbabwe bottom on four points, while South Africa’s win and Benin’s surge widen the gap to Rwanda (8) and Nigeria (7, two games in hand).

Congo 1–1 Tanzania (Group E)

Tanzania rescued a precious away point to remain second behind faultless Morocco.

Congo struck first when Dylan Moussavou turned home from close range on 68 minutes.

The hosts looked set for only a second win of the campaign, but Salum Mwalimu—on the pitch barely ten minutes—found the equaliser on 84 minutes after neat work from Bernard Mzize.

With Morocco clear on 15 points, the draw keeps Tanzania on 10 and three ahead of Zambia and Niger (both 6) in the battle for the runners-up spot.

Uganda 4–0 Mozambique (Group G)

Uganda burst into life after half-time to post their best result of the campaign and rejoin the Group G conversation.

Allan Okello broke the deadlock on 48 minutes, starting and finishing a slick move with Joseph Ssemugabi.

Rogers Mato doubled the advantage on 70 minutes, and Travis Mutyaba added a third seven minutes later with a crisp finish from the edge of the box.

Centre-back Elia Capradossi completed the scoring on 90 minutes, rising to power home a set-piece as Mozambique tired.

The Cranes climb to nine points, level with Botswana and two behind Guinea (10); leaders Algeria remain on 18 with Mozambique (12) still second despite the defeat.

What it means

Burkina Faso’s 6–0 thumping of Djibouti trims the gap to Egypt and significantly enhances goal difference ahead of a potentially decisive final window. Group C: South Africa (16) stay clear; Benin (11) jump into second, with Rwanda (8) and Nigeria (7, two in hand) chasing. Lesotho (6) and Zimbabwe (4) are running out of road.

Tanzania's late leveller at Congo stabilises their push for the play-offs behind Morocco's perfect record.

Uganda's four-goal burst revives their hopes; Mozambique must regroup quickly after a heavy reverse.

Three matchdays remain in this window and, with several runners-up races finely poised, margins—goal difference included—are beginning to matter.