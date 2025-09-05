2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Thomas Partey missed Black Stars’ draw with Chad due to illness - GFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that midfielder Thomas Partey was sidelined for the Black Stars’ World Cup qualifier against Chad due to illness.

The Villarreal midfielder fell ill on the eve of the crucial encounter in N’Djamena and could not make the matchday squad.

His absence was felt in midfield as Ghana were held to a 1-1 draw in the Matchday 7 games.

The 32-year-old has been instrumental in Ghana’s qualification campaign so far, bringing experience and control to the team’s midfield structure.

With Ghana preparing to host Mali in Accra on Monday, his availability will be closely monitored by the technical team.

Meanwhile, with Elisha Owusu suspended for the game against Mali on Monday, Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo has been handed a late call-up to the team.

Ghana currently lead Group I with 16 points despite the draw in N'Djamena on Thursday.

The Black Stars v Mali game has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT.