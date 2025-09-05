2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Addo blames poor pitch for Black Stars’ draw against Chad

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has cited the condition of the Stade Olympique Idris Deby Itno pitch as a key factor in Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Chad on Thursday, during Matchday 7 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in N'Djamena.

Jordan Ayew gave Ghana the early lead in the 17th minute, finishing off a precise cross from Mohammed Kudus.

However, the hosts fought back late, with Celestine Ecua leveling the score just two minutes from full time.

Reflecting on the match, Addo said the team struggled to execute their usual quick passing game due to the uneven and dry playing surface.

“It’s very difficult to play on this terrain when it’s not watered. We can’t play fast, so it’s a disadvantage for us when the pitch is not wet," he said.

“The pitch was very slow for us, so it’s difficult to outplay the defenders, but Chad did well in defending," Addo added.

Ghana now turn their attention to a pivotal Group I clash with Mali, scheduled for Monday, September 8, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT.

Despite the setback, the Black Stars remain atop the group with 16 points.