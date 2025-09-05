ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Addo blames poor pitch for Black Stars’ draw against Chad

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Addo blames poor pitch for Black Stars’ draw against Chad
FRI, 05 SEP 2025

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has cited the condition of the Stade Olympique Idris Deby Itno pitch as a key factor in Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Chad on Thursday, during Matchday 7 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in N'Djamena.

Jordan Ayew gave Ghana the early lead in the 17th minute, finishing off a precise cross from Mohammed Kudus.

However, the hosts fought back late, with Celestine Ecua leveling the score just two minutes from full time.

Reflecting on the match, Addo said the team struggled to execute their usual quick passing game due to the uneven and dry playing surface.

“It’s very difficult to play on this terrain when it’s not watered. We can’t play fast, so it’s a disadvantage for us when the pitch is not wet," he said.

“The pitch was very slow for us, so it’s difficult to outplay the defenders, but Chad did well in defending," Addo added.

Ghana now turn their attention to a pivotal Group I clash with Mali, scheduled for Monday, September 8, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT.

Despite the setback, the Black Stars remain atop the group with 16 points.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye Akwatia by-election results not surprising; Ghanaians yet to forgive NPP’s ‘sins...

5 hours ago

Sophia Akuffo has lost credibility for defending ousted CJ Torkonoo — Solomon Owusu Sophia Akuffo has lost credibility for defending ousted CJ Torkonoo — Solomon Ow...

9 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Hamza Suhuyini We’ll ensure NPP does not have access to the national economy again — Hamza Suhu...

9 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Hamza Suhuyini CJ Torkonoo’s removal is a huge blessing to Ghana — Hamza Suhuyini

9 hours ago

Mahama has collapsed the doctrine of separation of powers in Ghana — Ahiagbah Mahama has collapsed the doctrine of separation of powers in Ghana — Ahiagbah

9 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Ghana will no longer spend $15 million annually to rent properties for foreign m...

9 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Cedi’s current depreciation shows earlier appreciation was indeed artificial — M...

9 hours ago

Former Mayor of Kumasi and newly appointed Ambassador to the Peoples Republic of China, Kojo Bonsu(left) and President John Dramani Mahama I will serve as Ghana’s Ambassador to China with humility and passion — Kojo Bon...

9 hours ago

Veteran journalist and politician Elizabeth Ohene They who kill judges, have added removal of a CJ to their profile — Elizabeth Oh...

9 hours ago

Stay calm, next administration can reinstate you — Ousted CJ Torkonoo told Stay calm, next administration can reinstate you — Ousted CJ Torkonoo told

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line