2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We were not good enough against Chad, says Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has admitted his side’s display in the 1-1 draw against Chad was below expectations in Thursday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Ghana, seeking to extend their winning run in Group I, looked on course for victory after Jordan Ayew opened the scoring in the 17th minute.

However, with just two minutes remaining, Celestine Ecua struck late for the hosts to deny the four-time African champions all three points.

Reflecting on the result, Addo did not mince words about his team’s shortcomings.

“I can’t say we played excellently or we played well because it was a draw. The result is everything…we had a lot of corners, we did nothing out of that," he said.

“We had a lot of shots, attempts on goal, we had a lot of ball possession, and normally we have to win this game. This, in the end, surely, is not good enough, and we have to improve, especially on our execution,” Addo.

The Black Stars will aim to bounce back when they host Mali in a crucial Matchday 8 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, with kick-off set for 19:00 GMT.

Despite the setback, Ghana remain top of Group I with 16 points.