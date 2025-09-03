ModernGhana logo
Sports Ministry scraps payment of winning bonuses to Black Stars Management Committee Members

Football News Sports Minister Kofi Adams
WED, 03 SEP 2025
Sports Minister Kofi Adams

The Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, has revealed that the winning bonus for Management Committee members for the Black Stars and other national teams has been scrapped by his office.

Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday ahead of Ghana’s clash with Chad in the Matchday 7 game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mr. Adams disclosed that individuals on the Black Stars management team previously received $10,000 as a reward for victories.

Despite scrapping bonuses for Management Committee members, the players and coaching staff will continue to be granted winning bonuses along with daily allowances.

“Black Stars Management Committee members were on $10,000 as a winning bonus, while players were on $5,000. Previous administrations were paying winning bonuses to the Management Committee members of the national teams," he said.

“The Sports Ministry has decided not to pay winning bonuses to the management team members of the national teams. Per diem for each Black Stars player is $150, while technical team members receive $200,” Adams added.

Currently, Black Stars Management Committee members include Dr Randy Abbey as Chairman, and Stephen Appiah, Vice Chairman.

Other members of the Committee are Samuel Aboabire (Greater Accra RFA Chairman and Exco member), Moses Parker (Medeama SC President) and Richard Nsenkyire (FC Samartex 1996 President).

Meanwhile, the sector minister further revealed that a total budget of $860,000 has been sanctioned for the Black Stars’ encounter with Chad on Thursday, September 8.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

