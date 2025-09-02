ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Sports Ministry approves $860k for Black Stars away clash with Chad

TUE, 02 SEP 2025

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has confirmed the approval of an $860,000 budget to finance the Black Stars’ upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Chad in N’Djamena.

The announcement follows criticism directed at the Minister earlier this year after delays in releasing funds for Ghana’s Matchday 5 and 6 fixtures against Chad and Madagascar in March.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, September 2, Adams explained that his administration carefully reviews budget estimates before granting approval, often cutting down inflated costs.

“The estimate submitted for Match Day 7 was over $1 million,” he said.

“After review, the Ministry approved about $860k. The ticket for players and officials we have a flat unit for all players and officials, but some spend more, while others spend less.

“The flat amount was $6,000 per ticket for all 28 players and officials. Flight tickets presented to the Sports Ministry are always higher than what is required. The Ministry, since I took over, has reviewed and even used alternative means to buy the tickets," Mr Adams added.

The Black Stars, led by head coach Otto Addo, departed Ghana on Tuesday for N’Djamena, where they will face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4.

The team is expected to return home for their next qualifier against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 8.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

