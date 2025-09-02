ModernGhana logo
Newcastle splash out on Brentford's Wissa after Isak exit

By AFP
TUE, 02 SEP 2025
Newcastle signed DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa from Brentford in a £50 million ($67 million) deal after Alexander Isak left St James' Park in a British record move to Liverpool on Monday.

Wissa agreed a long-term contract with the Magpies, subject to Premier League approval, and will wear Newcastle's famous number nine shirt.

The 28-year-old's eventual fee could rise to £55 million depending on add-on clauses.

Wissa is Newcastle's second big-money signing in the space of three days after their club record £69 million swoop for Stuttgart's Germany striker Nick Woltemade on Saturday.

The pair will be expected to fill the void left by Sweden striker Isak, whose goals helped Newcastle qualify for the Champions League last season and ended the club's 56-year trophy drought with a League Cup final win over Liverpool.

Isak finally completed his £125 million switch to the Premier League champions just prior to Wissa's arrival being confirmed by Newcastle.

"I'm really happy to be here and to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League," Wissa said.

"I'm very, very excited to put on the black and white shirt. I've got dreams, I've got faith, and now I will do my best to make it all happen. I can't wait to get started."

Having risen to prominence with Lorient in his native France, the former goalkeeper joined Brentford in 2021 and scored 19 Premier League goals last season, just four fewer than Isak.

"He brings proven Premier League quality, demonstrated not only by his goalscoring output, but also the crucial work he does for the team," Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said.

"Yoane's style of play will excite our supporters and complement our style of play -- he has pace, power and an excellent work rate. He immediately makes us stronger."

