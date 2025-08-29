Tottenham sign attacker Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig

Tottenham have signed the Netherlands attacking midfielder Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig for £51.8m (60m euros).

The 22-year-old said he has "been dreaming of this for a long time" after completing his medical and joining Thomas Frank's side.

He added: "I'm really happy and can't wait to get going.

"It's a great club and when I met the head coach I knew straight away that this was the right place for me."

Spurs manager Frank said Simons, who has signed a "long-term deal", is a "great addition" who "already has good experience" despite his age.

The midfielder follows Joao Palhinha and Mohammed Kudus as summer arrivals at Spurs.

Chelsea held talks with Leipzig over a move for Simons this summer but are set to complete a £40m move for Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho.

Spurs failed in their bid to sign Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White earlier this summer, while one of their main targets Eberechi Eze chose to join rivals Arsenal from Crystal Palace.