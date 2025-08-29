ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Jose Mourinho sacked by Fenerbahce after Champions League playoff loss to Benfica

By talksport.com
Football News Jose Mourinho sacked by Fenerbahce after Champions League playoff loss to Benfica
FRI, 29 AUG 2025

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Fenerbahce after they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The iconic manager departs just over a year after arriving at the Turkish giants.

Fenerbahce confirmed the news that they had parted ways with their boss in a statement released on Friday morning.

It read: "Our Professional Football First Team's technical director, Jose Mourinho, who has been carrying out his duties starting from the 2024-2025 season, has parted ways with us.

"We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career."

Mourinho's side were beaten 1-0 by Benfica on Wednesday night in their Champions League play-off tie.

And it meant they missed out on qualifying for the competition.

The former Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham boss is the second high-profile managerial casualty in Turkey over the last 12 hours - after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Besiktas.

Solskjaer was dismissed less than one hour after Besiktas failed to qualify for the Conference League.

Mourinho, who joined Fenerbahce in June 2024, boasted an impressive record at the club.

In 62 games in the dugout, the Portuguese boss won 37 and only lost 11 in all competitions.

But his side finished second in the Turkish Super Lig last season, sitting 11 points behind champions Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce have started this campaign with a win and a draw in the league, but were knocked out of the Champions League this week.

Following a 0-0 draw with Benfica last week in their play-off tie, they were beaten 1-0 away from home on Wednesday.

And that meant that the Turkish side missed out on qualifying for the Champions League this season, dropping down to the Europa League instead.

That was something Mourinho wasn't too against though, as he said post-match: “In the first half, we tried to dominate possession, but we only managed to do so after the break.

"I don’t like making excuses. The win went to a team that was stronger, had better players, and more experience than us.

"If we had advanced to the Champions League, we probably would have played only eight matches. But in the Europa League, we will compete for the title.”

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

12 hours ago

Water supply disrupted in Tema and Accra as Kpong plant shuts down for repairs Water supply disrupted in Tema and Accra as Kpong plant shuts down for repairs

12 hours ago

Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Professor Amin Alhassan 'You have no authority to fire me' – GBC Boss blasts staff union

12 hours ago

Madam Linda Ocloo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister Stop allowing personal assistants to approve documents on GIFMIS – Minister warm...

12 hours ago

Court dismisses disqualified APP aspirant bid to halt Akwatia by-election Court dismisses disqualified APP aspirant bid to halt Akwatia by-election

12 hours ago

Two police officers in court for abetting to steal 16 rifles Two police officers in court for abetting to steal 16 rifles  

12 hours ago

NPP shamelessly projecting Bawumia who dropped our votes by 31% as ‘Establishment Choice’ – Ken Agyapong team NPP shamelessly projecting Bawumia who dropped our votes by 31% as ‘Establishmen...

17 hours ago

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo 'You have 2-weeks to fix all faulty street lights in your areas, i'll report you...

18 hours ago

Ghana’s unemployment rate drops to 13.6% — Report Ghana’s unemployment rate drops to 13.6% — Report

18 hours ago

Beauty Emefa Narteh (Mrs) Executive Secretary Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (left) having a conversation with Mr Frederick Lokko, Assistant Director of Audits and Information Officer of the Ghana Audit Service (right) during the 3-day media training workshop organised by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition in Accra Auditor General doesn’t have prosecutorial powers to enforce findings — Audit Se...

18 hours ago

NPP race: ‘Cheap slogans can’t win elections’ — Razak Kojo Opoku educates Bawumia NPP race: ‘Cheap slogans can’t win elections’ — Razak Kojo Opoku educates Bawumi...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line