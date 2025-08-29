Jose Mourinho sacked by Fenerbahce after Champions League playoff loss to Benfica

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Fenerbahce after they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The iconic manager departs just over a year after arriving at the Turkish giants.

Fenerbahce confirmed the news that they had parted ways with their boss in a statement released on Friday morning.

It read: "Our Professional Football First Team's technical director, Jose Mourinho, who has been carrying out his duties starting from the 2024-2025 season, has parted ways with us.

"We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career."

Mourinho's side were beaten 1-0 by Benfica on Wednesday night in their Champions League play-off tie.

And it meant they missed out on qualifying for the competition.

The former Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham boss is the second high-profile managerial casualty in Turkey over the last 12 hours - after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Besiktas.

Solskjaer was dismissed less than one hour after Besiktas failed to qualify for the Conference League.

Mourinho, who joined Fenerbahce in June 2024, boasted an impressive record at the club.

In 62 games in the dugout, the Portuguese boss won 37 and only lost 11 in all competitions.

But his side finished second in the Turkish Super Lig last season, sitting 11 points behind champions Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce have started this campaign with a win and a draw in the league, but were knocked out of the Champions League this week.

Following a 0-0 draw with Benfica last week in their play-off tie, they were beaten 1-0 away from home on Wednesday.

And that meant that the Turkish side missed out on qualifying for the Champions League this season, dropping down to the Europa League instead.

That was something Mourinho wasn't too against though, as he said post-match: “In the first half, we tried to dominate possession, but we only managed to do so after the break.

"I don’t like making excuses. The win went to a team that was stronger, had better players, and more experience than us.

"If we had advanced to the Champions League, we probably would have played only eight matches. But in the Europa League, we will compete for the title.”