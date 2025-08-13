Accra Sports Stadium approved by CAF to host inter-club competitions

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has granted approval for the Accra Sports Stadium to host matches in the upcoming 2025/26 inter-club competitions.

With the Baba Yara Stadium currently closed for renovations, Ghana’s representatives, Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars, will play their home fixtures in the capital.

Kotoko have been drawn against Nigeria’s Kwara United in the preliminary round, with the first leg set for September 19–21 in Accra and the return fixture in Nigeria between September 26–28.

Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani GoldStars will take on Algeria’s JS Kabylie, also opening at home from September 19–21 before travelling to Algeria for the second leg, scheduled for September 26–28.

CAF noted that the Accra Sports Stadium remains the only venue in Ghana cleared for use, albeit only for the preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup in September.

The facility still falls short of meeting the full compliance standards for continental matches.