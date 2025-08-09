ModernGhana logo
2025/26 GPL: Mohammed Aminu eyes Black Stars call-up after Bechem United switch

SAT, 09 AUG 2025

Bechem United’s new signing, Mohammed Aminu, has set his sights on earning a place in the senior national team, the Black Stars, as he returns to the Ghana Premier League ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The former Ghana U-17 star joins the Hunters after parting ways with English giants Manchester City.

Speaking to the club’s media team following the completion of his move, Aminu expressed both his gratitude and ambition.

“Everybody here at Bechem wants to help me to get back on track, so I’m very happy to be here," he said.

“My target for the season is to score a lot of goals, help my teammates and hopefully get called by the national team, which is the Black Stars," Animu added.

Aminu was once regarded as one of Ghana’s brightest prospects, securing a reported $1.5 million move to Manchester City from the West African Football Academy (WAFA) after impressing at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

Bechem United will begin their campaign against defending champions Bibiani GoldStars at the DUN’s Park.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

