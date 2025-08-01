Asante Kotoko IMC chairman confident ahead of 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup campaign

Chairman of the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee, Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah, remains confident in their chances ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the CAF interclub competition in the upcoming season after emerging as the champions of the 2024/25 FA Cup champions.

Drawing inspiration from the club’s Toyota Cup victory over Kaizer Chiefs, Nana Apinkrah remains optimistic about his outfit's chances heading into the Africa campaign.

“We used less than two weeks to prepare for the game against Kaizer Chiefs and emerged victorious. This serves as a huge motivation as we prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup season,” he said.

“We will be competing with teams like Kaizer Chiefs in Africa, and triumphing over them gives up hope. The referee stood by them in the Toyota Cup, yet we managed to win the trophy.

"We only need prayers from Otumfuo, and we believe we can do something better in the competition,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will learn their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round opponent on August 12, 20225, at a draw scheduled to take place in Tanzania.