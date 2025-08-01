ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Kotoko IMC chairman confident ahead of 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup campaign

Football News Asante Kotoko IMC chairman confident ahead of 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup campaign
FRI, 01 AUG 2025

Chairman of the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee, Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah, remains confident in their chances ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the CAF interclub competition in the upcoming season after emerging as the champions of the 2024/25 FA Cup champions.

Drawing inspiration from the club’s Toyota Cup victory over Kaizer Chiefs, Nana Apinkrah remains optimistic about his outfit's chances heading into the Africa campaign.

“We used less than two weeks to prepare for the game against Kaizer Chiefs and emerged victorious. This serves as a huge motivation as we prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup season,” he said.

“We will be competing with teams like Kaizer Chiefs in Africa, and triumphing over them gives up hope. The referee stood by them in the Toyota Cup, yet we managed to win the trophy.

"We only need prayers from Otumfuo, and we believe we can do something better in the competition,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will learn their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round opponent on August 12, 20225, at a draw scheduled to take place in Tanzania.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

7 hours ago

Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama Western Regional House of Chiefs pays courtesy visit on President Mahama

7 hours ago

President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orders probe President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orde...

7 hours ago

Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to the vulnerable Parliament passes social protection legislation to streamline social services to...

7 hours ago

Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MPs name from vote and proceedings Parliament directs clerks to delete late Akwatia MP's name from vote and proceed...

7 hours ago

Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in Last batch of four deputy ministers sworn-in

7 hours ago

All Mahamas govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afenyo-Markin All Mahama's govt know is ‘GoldBod, GoldBod, GoldBod’ to promote galamsey – Afen...

7 hours ago

John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition Ghana secures $1 billion for climate financing

9 hours ago

Headmaster of Bawku Senior High School, Rev. Bukari Abugbilla Bawku SHS Headmaster rejects calls to relocate students following campus shootin...

9 hours ago

GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesnt have landed property to bail himself’ — OSP GACL probe: ‘Paul Adom-Otchere said he doesn't have landed property to bail hims...

13 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere Paul Adom-Otchere detained over GACL contract probe after failing to meet bail c...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line