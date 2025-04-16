ModernGhana logo
Commonwealth Games: Canada, India, Nigeria & New Zealand among those keen to host in 2030 & 2034

By BBC
WED, 16 APR 2025

Fears that Glasgow 2026 might be the last-ever Commonwealth Games have been alleviated after seven nations lodged official expressions of interest to host in 2030 or 2034.

Scotland's largest city stepped in last year with plans for a scaled-back Games next summer after the Australia state of Victoria withdrew for financial reasons.

Those proposed changes to the event - fewer sports, fewer athletes, fewer venues - have lessened the cost and enticed other potential hosts to look at future stagings.

Canada, India, Nigeria, plus two others have all publicly confirmed their interest in the centenary Games in 2030, while New Zealand are one of two nations looking at the 2034 edition.

In January, the 74 Commonwealth nations were invited to lodge notes of interest and the seven who responded positively - all from Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania - will have the feasiblity of their bids examined over the next five months.

It is expected that the hosts of the 2030 Games will be finalised in November.

Commonwealth Sport chief executive Katie Sadleir said: "We are thrilled with the incredible interest from four of our six regions.

"We cannot understate the hugely-significant role Scotland has played, having the foresight, tenacity and innovative thinking to step forward and host in 2026.

"We are confident that Glasgow's pioneering example will increase the breadth of countries able to host the Games in the decades ahead."

Phil Batty, chief executive of Glasgow 2026, said the news shows that next summer's Games will be "a pivotal moment" in the event's history.

"I have every confidence Glasgow 2026 will pioneer a new model for the major event - one that delivers a successful Games on time, on budget and with high-quality sport at the heart of the experience," he added.

