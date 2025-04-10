Black Stars must work hard to seal 2026 World Cup qualification - Isaac Vorsah

Former Ghana defender, Isaac Vorsah, has urged the playing body of the Black Stars to stay focused and work hard to seal their qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The four-time African champions currently sit top of Group I with 15 points after back-to-back wins in the Matchday 5 and 6 games during the March international break.

Ghana recorded a 5-0 win against Chad before a 3-0 win against Madagascar to end the team's six-game winless run.

"We have to work harder, as we want to qualify. We have already qualified for me, but we have to do the work well, so that we can also go and watch some," Vorsah said.

"So that we can be happy that as Ghanaians we have also come to the World Cup," he added.

Vorsah featured in four major international tournaments, including three Africa Cup of Nations in 2010, 2012, and 2013, as well as the historic 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will resume their World Cup qualifying campaign in September 2025, facing Chad before hosting Mali in the Matchday 7 and 8 games.