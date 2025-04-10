ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Black Stars must work hard to seal 2026 World Cup qualification - Isaac Vorsah

Football News Black Stars must work hard to seal 2026 World Cup qualification - Isaac Vorsah
THU, 10 APR 2025

Former Ghana defender, Isaac Vorsah, has urged the playing body of the Black Stars to stay focused and work hard to seal their qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The four-time African champions currently sit top of Group I with 15 points after back-to-back wins in the Matchday 5 and 6 games during the March international break.

Ghana recorded a 5-0 win against Chad before a 3-0 win against Madagascar to end the team's six-game winless run.

"We have to work harder, as we want to qualify. We have already qualified for me, but we have to do the work well, so that we can also go and watch some," Vorsah said.

"So that we can be happy that as Ghanaians we have also come to the World Cup," he added.

Vorsah featured in four major international tournaments, including three Africa Cup of Nations in 2010, 2012, and 2013, as well as the historic 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will resume their World Cup qualifying campaign in September 2025, facing Chad before hosting Mali in the Matchday 7 and 8 games.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Chinese man, six Ghanaians in court over GHC440,000 game cheating Chinese man, six Ghanaians in court over GHC440,000 game cheating  

2 hours ago

Some of the arrested illegal miners 28 illegal miners arrested, 85 excavators, 2 bulldozers seized in Western North

2 hours ago

Police arrest man in viral video attacking man with machete Police arrest man in viral video attacking man with machete

2 hours ago

Stop using security institutions to intimidate opponents – Bawumia warns President Mahama Stop using security institutions to intimidate opponents – Bawumia warns Preside...

2 hours ago

Remain calm, steadfast and law-abiding – Bawumia urges NPP supporters Remain calm, steadfast and law-abiding – Bawumia urges NPP supporters

2 hours ago

Minority NPP runs to Speaker Bagbin over NIB’s attempted arrest of Ntim Fordjour Minority NPP runs to Speaker Bagbin over NIB’s attempted arrest of Ntim Fordjour

2 hours ago

REGSEC to demolish structures on Weija and Dansoman ramsar sites today REGSEC to demolish structures on Weija and Dansoman ramsar sites today

2 hours ago

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George Someone got defrauded of GHS64,000 in my name — Sam George preaches cyber litera...

2 hours ago

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George Government considering legislation to combat mis/disinformation — Sam George

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo accommodated criticisms without threats and harassment — Ntim Fordjour Akufo-Addo accommodated criticisms without threats and harassment — Ntim Fordjou...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line