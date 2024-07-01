I’m not playing for Ballon d’Or, I’m playing to change home - x-Dreams FC captain Abdul Jalilu justifies move to Rwanda

Former Dreams FC captain Abdul Jalilu has provided insights into his decision to leave the Ghana Premier League after several seasons.

The accomplished centre-back has finalized a transfer to Rwandan topflight side Mukura Victory Sport, securing a two-year contract during the current transfer window.

At 24 years old, Jalilu anticipates a significant role with Mukura Victory Sport in the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, he explained his departure from the Ghanaian league: “I was not tired of playing in the Ghana Premier League, but after years of doing so, I felt it was time to move out," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“Just like everyone prays for the best in life, I needed to change because it was beneficial to me. I am playing football to transform the family, especially given the number of people that rely on you. So, when you get an offer and compare it to what you used to take, you just think about it and move.

While acknowledging the quality of the Ghana Premier League, Jalilu expressed a desire for new challenges: “Honestly, I'm not playing football to win the Ballon d'Or or the World Best, no! I'm more interested in changing homes because my current one isn't very good.

“The Ghana Premier League is fantastic, but after four years, I felt it was time to alter the environment,” he added.

Jalilu, renowned for his pivotal role in Dreams FC's memorable CAF Confederation Cup journey and their triumph in the 2022/23 FA Cup, joins Mukura Victory Sport alongside fellow Ghanaian transfers Richmond Lamptey and Dauda Saaka.

His experience is expected to bolster Mukura Victory Sport's ambitions as they prepare for the upcoming season.