Euro 2024: Nico Williams urges teammate Lamine Yamal to learn from him

Nico Williams playfully teased his Spanish national teammate, Lamine Yamal, urging him to learn from him.

The duo has been making waves at the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

Together, they played a pivotal role as Spain outclassed defending champions Italy in their final Group B match, securing a 1-0 victory with Riccardo Calafiori inadvertently scoring an own goal.

After the match against Italy, Williams jokingly remarked, "I've already told him [Yamal] that he has to learn from 'his father', me!"

Williams also highlighted the importance of savouring these exceptional moments, emphasizing the joy of their current success.

Their partnership continued to shine brightly in the Round of 16 showdown against Georgia, where Spain cruised to a commanding 4-1 triumph.

Williams contributed with a remarkable goal as the 2010 World Cup winners advanced to the quarterfinals.

Looking ahead, Yamal and Williams are eager to deliver another standout performance when they face Germany on Friday.