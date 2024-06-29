ModernGhana logo
I am confident of earning Black Stars call up - Matthew Anim Cudjoe

Ghanaian youngster, Mathew Anim Cudjoe is confident he will receive his debut call-up to the Black Stars before the end of the year.

The former Asante Kotoko and Lgeon Cities winger was part of the Ghana squad that won the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 in Mauritania.

Since then, his playing colleagues Fatawu Issahaku, Philemon Baffuor, Ibrahim Danlad, and Fatawu Issahaku have received call-ups to the Black Stars.

While Issahaku has already made his mark with the senior national team recently scoring in the World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic, Cudjoe eagerly awaits his opportunity.

“I want to play for the Black Stars. It’ll be a dream. When I was playing for Asante Kotoko, I always told the media that I would like to play for the national team. I believe it is a matter of time.”

“I believe in myself and I know the opportunity will come. It is about hard work, the coach, and your form. I think this year people will see me in the national team. And when they do they will see Messi in me,” he added.

Currently, the winger position is the most competitive in the Black Stars with a good blend of youthful talents and experience. However, the former Dundee United player is confident he can overcome that barrier.

“I am a winger but I can play the number 10. When I get the ball I just drive forward and try to make things happen. There’s no pressure on me and I believe all I need is one opportunity, maybe a friendly game.”

Cudjoe recently opted against renewing his contract with Dundee and is currently a free agent.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
