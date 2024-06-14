I'm hoping Hearts of Oak survive relegation - Former club CEO, Harry Zakour

Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Harry Zakour, has expressed his heartfelt desire for the club to avoid relegation in the current 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Rainbow Club has struggled throughout the campaign, facing a crucial final fixture to secure their top-flight status with three vital points.

Hearts of Oak's last match will see them travel to face Bechem United on Sunday, kicking off at 15:00 GMT.

Ahead of this decisive encounter, the experienced football administrator conveyed his hopes for the club's survival.

"I am hoping that Hearts of Oak survive relegation. It is unfortunate to see the club in this challenging position," Zakour remarked in an interview with Asempa FM.

He emphasized the importance of leaving their fate to divine intervention, stating, "We have to leave everything to God and pray that the club survives relegation. The players must triumph over Bechem United to secure our place in the league."

In a hopeful gesture towards motivating the team, Zakour suggested, "If the club remains in the Ghana Premier League, I believe Togbe should consider rewarding the players with a special winning bonus."

The outcome of Sunday's match holds significant implications for Hearts of Oak, as they strive to maintain their prestigious status in Ghanaian football.