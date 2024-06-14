Why Hearts of Oak has fallen under Togbe Afede - Ex-club CEO, Harry Zakour

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hearts of Oak, Harry Zakour, has opened up about the club's decline, attributing it to decisions made under Togbe Afede XIV's leadership.

Zakour revealed that the decision to part ways with experienced figures such as the former board of directors and other club officers has contributed significantly to their downfall.

"Togbe Afede XIV threw out most of the experienced guys who helped me succeed, like the Board of Directors, managers, and club officers, and that's why we've struggled," Zakour shared with Asempa FM.

During Togbe Afede's tenure as Executive Board Chairman, Hearts of Oak have managed to secure just one Premier League title, two FA Cups, and a Super Cup.

As they approach the conclusion of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Hearts of Oak currently occupy the 15th position in the league standings.

They face a crucial final match against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.