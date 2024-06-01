ModernGhana logo
Fenerbahce 'start negotiations' with Jose Mourinho

By BBC
SAT, 01 JUN 2024 LISTEN
AS Roma v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - December 23, 2023 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

Fenerbahce have "started negotiations" with Jose Mourinho over their head coach role.

Mourinho, 61, has been out of work since being sacked by Roma in January.

Negotiations were revealed by the Istanbul-based club on public disclosure platform KAP, as part of a legal process to alert investors.

Fenerbahce parted company with previous boss Ismail Kartal on Friday, whose side amassed 99 points in the league last season but ended three points behind city rivals Galatasaray.

"Our company has started negotiations with Jose Mario Dos Santos Mourinho Felix for the post of Football A team coach," the Fenerbahce post read.

"It is announced with respect to our investors."
Should negotiations be completed, Mourinho's task will be to help Fenerbahce to a first Super Lig title since the 2013-14 season.

The Portuguese manager has eight league trophies on his CV across four countries, England, Italy, Portugal and Spain - three with Chelsea, two with Inter Milan, two with Porto and one with Real Madrid.

He has also won five major European trophies, including the Champions League with Inter and Porto and Europa League with Manchester United.

Mourinho's last piece of silverware came with Roma in 2022, when he led them to the Europa Conference League - the club's first European trophy - and helped them reach the Europa League final the following season, which they lost to Sevilla on penalties.

He was replaced by Daniele de Rossi as Roma boss in January with the club ninth in Serie A - they eventually went on to finish sixth.

Mourinho is due to appear on TNT Sports as a pundit during the broadcaster's coverage of the Champions League final on Saturday.

Fenerbahce, who have been Turkish champions a record 28 times, have finished runners-up in the past three seasons, with Kartal's side losing just once and drawing six matches as they failed to stop Galatasaray claiming back-to-back titles.

