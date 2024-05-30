ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars open camp today ahead of Mali, CAR games

THU, 30 MAY 2024

The Black Stars will open training camp in Accra today, May 30, 2024, gearing up for the pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Embarking on a six-day intensive training regimen at the University of Ghana Stadium, the team will then set course for Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Ghana is steadfast in their resolve to rebound from a mixed beginning in Group I, currently occupying the fourth spot with three points from two matches.

Their journey kicked off with a commendable 1-0 triumph over Madagascar in Kumasi but encountered a stumbling block with a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

The impending clash against Mali poses a formidable challenge, slated to unfold at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 19:00 GMT.

The Black Stars are resolute in their quest to clinch an away victory against their formidable adversaries.

Following their bout in Bamako, the team will return to Ghana to square off against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Head coach Otto Addo, on Wednesday, unveiled a 26-man squad for the qualifiers, featuring seasoned players such as Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Jordan Ayew, alongside debutants Ibrahim Sulemana and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

With a determined spirit to enhance their standing and secure a berth in the forthcoming World Cup, the team is eager to redeem themselves after a challenging start to the qualifiers.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist

