Super Clash: We will correct our mistakes before Hearts of Oak clash - Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare
Asante Kotoko's goalkeeper, Frederick Asare, has assured fans that the team will be thoroughly prepared to secure a victory against Hearts of Oak in the upcoming Super Clash of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

This highly anticipated match between the two most successful clubs in Ghana is set to take place on Sunday, May 26 in the Matchday 31 games at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kotoko is coming off a surprising 2-1 defeat to Berekum Chelsea over the weekend at the Golden City.

In an interview with the club's media, Asare expressed confidence in the team's readiness and determination to rectify previous errors before facing Hearts of Oak.

"Heading into this match, I can assure fans that it’s going to be a fantastic game. We will deliver a performance that will make them happy," Asare stated.

He continued, "We will ensure we correct some of the mistakes we have made in past games. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to secure victory for our fans. We understand the importance of the bragging rights, and we are prepared to win this game."

Asare also shared his personal readiness for the clash, adding, "I’m prepared and I’m assuring the fans that it’s going to be a wonderful game."

The much-anticipated match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

