Mohammed Kudus reveals reasons behind his goalscoring celebration

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has shared the inspiration behind his unique goal celebration, where he takes a seat after scoring.

Kudus, who plays for West Ham United, introduced this celebration after a stunning bicycle kick goal against Brentford in November 2023.

Since joining West Ham from Ajax last summer, sitting on the advertising board or a stool has become Kudus' trademark celebration.

Players from various leagues, including Mohamed Salah and Manchester United players, have emulated this celebration after scoring goals.

Explaining his celebration, Kudus revealed that he wanted to stand out from the crowd with something different.

"Nah, there's no deeper meaning to it. I just thought about it as doing something different," he said to the Premier League.

While many players opt for knee slides and other typical celebrations, Kudus aimed to break the mold. "And then yeah, I’m glad it’s making waves and other people too are doing it," he added.

This season, Kudus has netted 13 goals in 43 appearances for West Ham.