ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Right decision for me and West Ham' - David Moyes on exit

By BBC
Football News 'Right decision for me and West Ham' - David Moyes on exit
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

David Moyes says it is the right decision for him and West Ham that he is leaving after the end of the season and that he is "comfortable" with the way his departure has been handled.

The Hammers announced on Monday that Moyes is to depart, with former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui lined up as a replacement.

Speaking for the first time since the announcement, Moyes said he wanted to stay in management.

"I want to keep really involved in football. I really love football," added the Scot on Friday.

Moyes, 61, is in his second spell in charge of West Ham having returned to the club in December 2019.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said West Ham's owners could have shown Moyes "more respect" and that they had "messed" the former Manchester United and Everton boss around.

"Look, there's a lot of things in football that can be done a lot better," added Moyes, who won the Europa Conference League last season.

"But look, I'm really comfortable with the situation. I'm comfortable with the board, so at the moment everything's fine. It's football.

"I think it's the right decision for both parties, for myself and the club and we'll go our separate ways having had, I think, a really good four-and-a-half years.

"Do I want to stay in management? 'Yes' would be the answer to that."

West Ham are ninth in the Premier League with two matches remaining.

Moyes' final home match in charge is against relegation-threatened Luton on Saturday (15:00 BST kick-off) before they face title-chasing Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on 19 May (16:00).

Top Stories

13 hours ago

2024 elections: Resign if you can't be faithful to party - Sagnarigu NDC PC descends on party executives 2024 elections: Resign if you can't be faithful to party - Sagnarigu NDC PC desc...

13 hours ago

Five arrested, remanded over alleged murder of two police officersat Transacco Five arrested, remanded over alleged murder of two police officers at Transacco

14 hours ago

Tax exemptions better than incentives for churches – Tax Analyst tell Bawumia Tax exemptions better than incentives for churches – Tax Analyst tell Bawumia

14 hours ago

Transport Minister sues Law Platform Editor for defamation Transport Minister sues Law Platform Editor for defamation

15 hours ago

Voter registration: Police arrest NPP Treasurer for Mpohor for registering minor Voter registration: Police arrest NPP Treasurer for Mpohor for registering minor

16 hours ago

Dr Lawrence Tetteh "This nonsense must stop" — Lawrence Tetteh vows to march to Jubilee House over ...

16 hours ago

2024 elections: If indeed you stand for peaceful elections the time is now for you to act — Asiedu Nketia to Ghanaians 2024 elections: “If indeed you stand for peaceful elections the time is now for ...

17 hours ago

Bernard Mornah I have the attributes to be president of this country — Bernard Monarh

17 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah saga: Turf war between AG, EOCO, OSP indicates theyre not correct —Inusah Fuseini Cecilia Dapaah saga: ‘Turf war’ between AG, EOCO, OSP indicates they’re not ‘cor...

17 hours ago

Bawumia Ghana will become the first African country to embrace blockchain-powered gover...

Just in....
body-container-line