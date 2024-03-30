ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

La Liga: Raphinha guides Barcelona past Las Palmas to pressure leaders Real Madrid

By Eurosport
Football News Raphinha celebrates after scoring during the Liga match Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on March 30, 202Image credit: Getty Images
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Raphinha celebrates after scoring during the Liga match Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona on March 30, 202 Image credit: Getty Images

Raphinha headed home a second-half winner as Barcelona overcame the 10 men of Las Palmas to draw back to five points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

With El Clasico still to come, Madrid cannot afford to slip up when they face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday night.

Barcelona dominated the game and had 69% possession against Las Palmas but struggled to find a breakthrough until Raphinha’s 59th-minute winner, assisted by substitute Joao Felix.

Barcelona were aided by a red card for Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles who was sent off following a foul outside the box on a surging Raphinha.

The hosts hit the bar through Robert Lewandowski before the introduction of Joao Felix gave them extra impetus.

The Portuguese star provided a chipped assist for Raphinha’s headed goal before hitting the bar himself.

Top Stories

10 hours ago

Residents panic as high tension cable falls at Ashalaja Residents panic as high tension cable falls at Ashalaja

11 hours ago

Next NDC government will have the youngest cabinet – Mahama Next NDC government will have the youngest cabinet – Mahama

11 hours ago

Pride and hard-heartedness leading many Christians astray – Dag Heward-Mills Pride and hard-heartedness leading many Christians astray – Dag Heward-Mills

11 hours ago

Hes here to carry the legacy of God – Sonnie Badu welcomes another son “He’s here to carry the legacy of God” – Sonnie Badu welcomes another son

11 hours ago

Dirty money' from serious and organised crime into politics great concern — Experts ‘Dirty money' from serious and organised crime ‘into’ politics great concern — E...

11 hours ago

Mahama promises to separate Youth and Sports Ministry Mahama promises to separate Youth and Sports Ministry

12 hours ago

March 30: Cedi sells at GHS13.39 to 1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank March 30: Cedi sells at GHS13.39 to $1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank

12 hours ago

Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tonguright ‘Ghana-US-UK ties anchored on mutual respect despite disagreements’ — Ablakwa

12 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo ‘It’s time to act and make our presence felt in every corner of the country’ — M...

12 hours ago

Ejisu bye-elections: NPP forms election committee to oversee April 13 primaries Ejisu bye-elections: NPP forms election committee to oversee April 13 primaries

Just in....
body-container-line