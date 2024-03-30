Serie A: Adam Marusic scores stoppage-time winner as Lazio beat struggling Juventus

Lazio scored a dramatic late winner to seal a deserved 1-0 victory over out-of-sorts Juventus at Stadio Olimpico.

Adam Marusic netted three minutes into stoppage time as Lazio claimed both the three points and also strike a psychological blow ahead of Tuesday’s Coppa Italia semi-final first leg between the two teams in Turin.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve, who have now won just once in their last nine matches, had another day to forget, failing to find their attacking rhythm as they found themselves under the cosh for much of the game.

That did not look like being the case early on as the third-placed Bianconeri started the better of the two sides, with Federico Chiesa looking lively. The Italy international used his pace to get into a dangerous area before his whipped cross was headed narrowly wide by centre-back Bremer.

Felipe Anderson was Lazio’s main outlet during the opening exchanges and he fashioned a chance for Taty Castellanos after beating four Juve players before unselfishly picking out his team-mate, but the Argentinian fired wide from inside the box.

The combination of Castellanos and Anderson continued to threaten a Juve side looking for points to seal a Champions League spot, but again Lazio failed to make the most of their chances with Castellanos missing the target again.

Lazio’s lack of cutting edge continued after a mix-up at the back between Juve centre-back Daniele Rugani and Wojciech Szczesny. The Poland goalkeeper found himself in trouble following a back pass by his defender but after a scramble in the box, Juve managed to clear and save their blushes.

A stellar defensive performance from Bremer continued into the second half as the visitors fought to keep Lazio’s attacking threats under control.

Ciro Immobile combined with Marusic inside the area but the resolute Brazilian blocked the ball, getting a crucial touch on the shot to turn it wide as the game remained goalless.

Lazio coach Giovanni Martusciello turned to his bench in one last attempt to break the deadlock, sending on Spanish forward Luis Alberto in a bid to inject some attacking life into a cagey affair in Rome.

And the home side were rewarded for their efforts in stoppage time when wing-back Marusic rose highest to head in the winner.