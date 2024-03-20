ModernGhana logo
Finidi George appointed as Nigeria interim coach for Ghana, Mali friendly games

Former Nigerian footballer, Finidi George has been appointed as the interim head coach by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ahead of the upcoming international friendly matches against Ghana's Black Stars and Mali's Eagles in March.

This decision comes in the wake of Jose Peseiro's departure, who steered the team to a commendable second-place finish in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). With the need for a replacement, the NFF deliberated, ultimately selecting Finidi George over initial speculations regarding Augustine Eguavoen's return.

George, a distinguished former Nigerian international with an illustrious career spanning 62 caps and six goals for the three-time AFCON champions, brings a wealth of experience from his time with clubs such as Ajax and Real Betis. At 52 years old, he is primed to guide the Super Eagles in their upcoming fixtures.

The first challenge for George's interim leadership will be the encounter with arch-rivals Ghana on Friday, March 22, 2024, followed by a match against Mali's Eagles on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Notably, Ghana will also witness the return of Otto Addo to the helm, who previously served as interim coach in 2022. Addo oversaw his inaugural match against Nigeria during the 2022 World Cup qualification playoff.

Currently, the Black Stars are in Morocco gearing up for the games, with 23 players already in attendance as of Wednesday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

