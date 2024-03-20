ModernGhana logo
20.03.2024 Football News

2023/24 GPL: Legon Cities players boycott training due to unpaid salaries and bonuses

The playing body of Legon Cities FC have boycotted training sessions due to unpaid salaries and bonuses, ahead of their upcoming match against Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

The players have not received their salaries for three months, including overdue winning bonuses from recent victories such as their 1-0 win against Nations FC in week 22.

This boycott underscores the financial challenges confronting many clubs in the Ghanaian Premier League.

Despite preparations for their week 23 fixture against Nsoatreman FC, the entire squad declined to participate in training on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that the players are prepared to continue boycotting training sessions throughout the week unless the club's leadership addresses their concerns.

Legon Cities FC has struggled to meet expectations since the resumption of the Ghana Premier League last month. With just one win and a draw in their last five games, they have suffered three defeats.

Currently positioned 13th in the league standings with 28 points, Legon Cities FC faces an uphill battle to climb higher in the table.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

