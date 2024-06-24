Nollywood veteran Kanayo O Kanayo has voiced his concerns about the growing issues of drug abuse and homosexuality in the film industry.

In a preview of an upcoming episode of the Honest Bunch podcast, the 62-year-old actor shared his ambitions to remain active in Nollywood until he reaches the age of 90, while also addressing several challenges plaguing the industry.

Kanayo expressed his dismay at what he sees as the influx of untalented women into Nollywood, stating, "Many girls are desperate to act. You don’t come to Nollywood to learn how to act. Acting is natural. If it’s not in you, go and sell crayfish."

He did not shy away from highlighting the prevalence of drug use among actors and what he described as "unnatural" behaviors, specifically referring to homosexuality.

"For men who are unnatural… When I say unnatural in law, you should understand it to be when man dey sleep with man and all those things. (E dey happen for the industry?) Of course," Kanayo remarked.

"Are you aware most artistes are on drugs? I want a situation where at 70, 75, 80, 90, I will still be acting," he added, calling for an exclusion of these elements from the industry.

This is not the first time Kanayo has spoken out about the challenges within Nollywood.

Last year, he claimed some individuals joined the industry to "sell sex" and warned against the movie industry becoming a platform for those involved in the sex trade and homosexuality.