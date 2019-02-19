Abebi by Tan Unveils Its Bridal Luxury Line

The AbebiByTan Bridal Collection is a line of timeless bridal kimonos (cover ups), designed for today’s fashionable brides and inspired by the airy, elegant mood and intimate nature of the bride on her big day.

The brand is an affordable ready-to-wear line for the everyday stylish Bride and Bridesmaid.

Kicking off on a very vibrant note, Abebi by Tan’s first bridal collection intends to be a convertible style that can be worn while a bride gets ready for a boudoir session or as a finale touch to your honeymoon lingerie.

It also features colourful bridal kimonos, which come in lace, silk and floral patterns tailored to perfection.

Each piece is stylishly designed to make every bride and bridesmaid feel comfortable and beautiful on the wedding day.

The creative director- Seyitan Atigarin describes this line as lush and versatilile. According to her, “I want every woman wearing each piece to feel comfortable, stylish, luxuriant, chic and sexy. Each kimono can be worn long after the wedding day and is sure to become a perfect aide-memoire of your special day”

Are you ready to say I do?



Brand: Abebi By Tan – (@abebibytan)Photography: Anny Robert – (@anny_robert)Videographer : Ajifa Atuluku – (@ms_ayjay)Models: Taje Prest – (@missvivacioust), Amiola Aguda – (@darkskinnedfemale), Stephanie Ani – (@ani_stephanie)

Makeup: Chidinma (@chydymmah)

Creative Direction: The Style Concierge (@ tsc.agency )