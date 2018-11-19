Singer, Kizz Daniel in N3.5m Messy Scandal over Performance

Singer, Kizz Daniel, is currently not having rosy after he allegedly defrauded students of Babcock University of the sum of N3.5m for a performance.

According to the aggrieved Babcock students, Kizz Daniel who made them wait 7 hours for his performance showed up, but refused to move in because they couldn’t provide two G Wagons to convey him and his team.

However after the Babcock students rallied round and got a Benz for him, he then gave the excuse of N3.5m being too small for him since he is a well-travelled artiste. However the claims by the Fly Boss Inc Boss got the students angry, and they reportedly tagged him a 'scammer' and demanded a refund from him.