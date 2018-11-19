modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Music News

Singer, Kizz Daniel in N3.5m Messy Scandal over Performance

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Singer, Kizz Daniel in N3.5m Messy Scandal over Performance

Singer, Kizz Daniel, is currently not having rosy after he allegedly defrauded students of Babcock University of the sum of N3.5m for a performance.

According to the aggrieved Babcock students, Kizz Daniel who made them wait 7 hours for his performance showed up, but refused to move in because they couldn’t provide two G Wagons to convey him and his team.

However after the Babcock students rallied round and got a Benz for him, he then gave the excuse of N3.5m being too small for him since he is a well-travelled artiste. However the claims by the Fly Boss Inc Boss got the students angry, and they reportedly tagged him a 'scammer' and demanded a refund from him.

Video News

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1A christian cannot aviod love as well as hatred whilst there is sin.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa quot-img-1
body-container-line