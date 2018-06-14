Nollywood Actress, Oluwakemi Motunrayo to Premiere New Movie, Elegbenla 

After the success of her first movie, Rinsola (Oloko Meta) Nolloywood actress, Oluwakemi Moturayo is set to premiere her second blockbuster movie titled, Elegbenla.

According to the pretty thespian, the movie will be premiere on June 24th, 2018 at the prestigious Genesis Hotel & Suit Ogba, Ikeja Lagos.

The movie that was shot with one of the most sophisticated modern equipment features top Nollywood actors and actresses.

Aside the Nollywood stars and other showbiz personalities that will grace the event, Nigeria Fuji act, Taye Currency and Saint Janet will also be on the bandstand to thrill guests.

Meanwhile, to attend the event, the 'Aso Ebi' is available at 5k for 6yards.