1 hour ago

Actor, Charles Inojie, Dike Osinachi ‘Fight’ over Drink on Set

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Raw talents really abounds in Nollywood and when you see one, it can be easily identified like actor, Charles Inojie, who puts lot of passion into what he does.

Charles is not just an actor, but a very producer who knows and understands the Nigerian market entertainment wise and also knows what families want.

The actor is currently on the comic movie set which stars the likes of Dike Osinachi, Joyce Kalu, and other stars.

Watch out for this comic movie as it will soon be out in couple of months.

