Rapper, Reminisce Dragged to Set ‘King of Boys’

Popular Nigerian rapper, Reminisce is not putting his head in one basket as he is all out at ensuring that he maintain a strong relevance in all spheres of entertainment.

The rapper now shuttles between recording his songs and also acting as he was recently spotted in a movie location with Yoruba actor, Owooni Ranrasak on the movie, ‘King of boys.’

Reminisce has not had it rosy in the industry but to a large extent, he has been able to make a name for himself and has also earned himself some good endorsement deals with some companies in the country.