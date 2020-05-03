Don't Use Of Naphthalene For COVlD-19 Treatment — FDA Cautions Public

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) is raising an alert over the use of Naphthalene (commonly called Camphor of Mothbalts) for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.

The Authority in a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Delese A.A. Darko, said a viral audio on social media was suggesting the inhalation of vapour from Naphthalene for the prevention and treatment of Coronavirus.

In the said audio, the speaker claimed he was speaking from Amponsah Herbal Centre in Holland and advises the listeners to inhale vapour produced by camphor dissolved in hot water for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.

“The FDA would like to inform Ghanaians that camphor is an insecticide and produces a toxic gas which repels and kills Insects.”

The vapour produced by camphor in this way elicits a toxic gas which should not be inhaled under any circumstances, ” the statement said.

Warning the public against its use, the FDA said when the vapour produced is inhaled, the body breaks it down into other chemicals that react with cells in the body and damage tissues.

” This can cause skin and eye irritation, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

Other effects of inhalation of the vapour produced by camphor are confusion excitement, convulsions. severe anaemia and renal shutdown, “it warned.

The FDA said there is no such proven treatment for Covid-19 and advised the

public to stay calm and follow the measures announced by the Ministry of Health.

The measures include frequent washing of hands with soap under running water, the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, wearing of face or nose masks regularly and maintain social distancing while avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth.

“Stay home and only go out if absolutely necessary,” the statement advised.

---Daily Guide