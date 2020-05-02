Team Marvel wins the Field Ready Ventilator Challenge

Listen to article

A team of three young engineers from Ghana have won the Field Ready Ventilator Challenge. Students and alumni from Field Ready’s employability programmes in Mozambique and Ghana competed to design a simple, practical and scalable ventilator as a positive response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the competition started there were just 34 ventilators in Mozambique and 75 in Ghana.

16 teams comprising 56 male and female engineers took up the challenge with 5 teams based in Mozambique and 9 from Ghana. With competitors at home under pandemic restrictions, Field Ready saw the opportunity to leverage the talents of current and past students to do something amazing. Whilst all had an engineering background, none had previous experience of designing ventilators.

Field Ready engaged 25 leading engineering and scientific experts from around the world as team mentors and judges, with the final judging taking place on April 29th. The expert panel was made up of leading figures from government, industry and academia from eight countries and included ventilator design project teams from M.I.T E-Vent, Virgin Orbit, Texas A&M and University of California Irvine Bridge Ventilator, Cranfield University and Georgia Tech Bag Valve Mask (BVM) ventilator, EPCM Holding’s ventilator, Kahanu ventilator and SEAT’s OxyGEN ventilator.

The judges were looking for designs that balanced engineering excellence with medical applicability and manufacturing practicality. The expert panel were amazed by the quality and ingenuity of the designs and debate to find the top performing teams was fierce. The winning project was designed Team Marvel, a team comprising Ms Patience Nortey, Ms Nelly Appertey and Mr Ishmael Asare [photos included below]. Their design uses a stepper motor to control a retractor belt to compress an Ambu bag. [Their design is included below]

Field Ready have engaged Siemens as a partner to work with the winning team in refining the design and to manufacture a prototype. The top three designs will receive cash prizes and will also present their designs to Ministers in Ghana and Mozambique. Field Ready have also applied for grants to finance the development, medical testing and local manufacture of the winning design.

Quotes: Competition judge, Professor Leon Williams, Director of the Centre for Competitive Design (C4D) at Cranfield University said: “This is a great example of a design engineering community coming together to create an innovation for social good. It is important to celebrate the significance of design and innovation. These young professionals have proposed some great ideas, demonstrating collective ingenuity and creativity. The standard of the designs was exceptional. These young people have really demonstrated what can be achieved through working collaboratively and using their engineering skills to solve a real and pressing challenge. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

Ms Patience Nortey, a member of winning team, Marvel, said: “We saw an opportunity where we could contribute our engineering skills to help solve a real need in our world today. Winning the competition is a testament to our hard work, collaboration and diligence, it is absolutely the best feeling ever!”

Managing Director of Field Ready, Jack Pegram said: “Everyone at Field Ready has been amazed by the response of the Field Ready students – with some incredibly innovative designs. It makes us very proud to be helping these talented young people become the engineering leaders of the future.”

About Field Ready Ltd: The competition is being run by Getenergy Field Ready Ltd, an organisation that operates employability programmes in Ghana, Mozambique and Nigeria for engineering graduates that bridge the gap between the skills learnt at university/college and the skills, knowledge and behaviours required by industrial companies.

Top Designs

First Place, Team Marvel - A picture containing toy Description automatically generated

First Place, Team Marvel - A picture containing computer Description automatically generated

Second Place, Team SaveME - A picture containing sitting, table Description automatically generated

Winning team photos

Mr Ishmael Asare – Team Marvel - A person standing in front of a building Description automatically generated

Ms Nelly Appertey, Team Marel - A person wearing a hat Description automatically generated

Ms Patience Nortey, Team Marvel - A person standing in a room Description automatically generated

Judging Panel

Dr Marti Pons, Paediatric Intensive Care Physician, SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital, Spain

Sebastiano Segantin, Maintenance Manager, Eni Ghana e&p

Prof. Leon Williams, Professor of Design-Led Innovation and Head of Centre for Competitive Creative Design, Cranfield University, UK

Dr Kai Matthes, Associate in Perioperative Anesthesia, Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Boston Children's Hospital, and Associate Professor of Anaesthesia, Harvard Medical School - USA

Shakti Shaligram, Project Manager, Edgerton Center, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T)

Michael Detienne, Research Associte, Space Nanotechnology Laboratory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T)

Jeffrey Hayashida, Mechanical Engineer, Google - USA

Dr Nathan Grower, Intensive Care Registrar and Anaesthetist, NHS - UK

Dr Yasser Aljabi, Senior Orthopaedic Specialty Registrar - Germany

Prof. Athanasios Kolios, Professor in Risk and Asset Management, University of Strathclyde, UK

Dr Govind Rajan, Health Sciences Professor, Anesthesiology and Perioperative Care, University of California - USA

Prof. Tryphon T. Georgiou, Distinguished Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of California - USA

Lawrence Adu-Gyamfi, Senior Installation Engineer, TechnipFMC, Ghana

Francisco Augusto, Senior Manager, Production Operations, Sasol, Mozambique

Prof. Najmedin Meshkati, Professor of Civil/Environmental Engineering and Industrial and Systems Engineering, University of Southern California - USA

Prof. Yannis C. Yortsos is the Dean of the USC Viterbi School of Engineering and the Zohrab Kaprielian Chair in Engineering, University of Southern California - USA

Daniel Taylor, Director of Energy, Southern & Eastern Africa, Siemens - South Africa

Rogerio Samo Gudo, Chairman, Associação Industrial de Moçambique (AIMO) - Mozambique

Trista Kallis-Ferrera, Manager, Respiratory Care Services, UC Irvine Health - USA

Prof. Matthew Brenner, Interim Director, Beckman Laser Institute & Clinical Professor, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Department of Medicine, UC Irvine School of Medicine - USA

William Sell, Owner, Caltmore Engineering - USA

Peter How, Mechanical Engineer, Undisclosed - USA

Dr Justin Baker, Basic Physician Trainee, Flinders Medical Centre, Adelaide - Australia

Tom Cowan, CEO, EPCM Holdings - South Africa

Olin Lagon, Founder and CTO, Shifted Energy – USA

Observers