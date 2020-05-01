Zebilla: Haven Of Love Children's Foundation Donates Items, Educate Community Members

The Haven of Love Children Foundation, a Christian charity organisation working to provide quality livelihoods to communities has offered free education to residents of Soogo, Agaago, Teshie, Lotam and other communities in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The organisation, which seeks to provide the health needs of people, provided 20 veronica buckets, liquid soap, Hand sanitizers, locally made nose masks among others with funding from Mr. Paul Aboagye Mensah, family foundation and friends from Canada, USA, England and Saudi Arabia.

A total of 400 individuals in various communities benefited from the educative exercise carried out by the foundation.

Both the aged and young were educated on how to wash their hands in line with the World health organization precautionary measures and were also shown how to wear the face mask as well as how to observe social distancing in their communities.

Hon. Atampuri Osben, the Assemblymember for Soogo Electoral Area thanked the Haven of Love children foundation for the kind gesture and encouraged others to do same.

Hon. Osben urged his electorate and the public to observe all the safety protocols particularly social distancing, washing of hands regularly with soap under running water and sanitising hands.

He added that the virus is real and so, people should not have doubts about it and rather adhere to the instructions from the health officials.

The Programs Director of Haven of Love, Richard Asitanga who led the team was impressed with the opinion leaders of the various communities they visited.

The traditional ruler of Teshie division, Naba Victor Avuugi applauded the foundation for always remembering his people and has encouraged his subjects to make good use of the items been donated to fight the Covid-19 disease