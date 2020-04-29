Sefa Sedofia Appointed Assistant Country Director For Global Peace Chain

Listen to article

Festus Sefa Sedofia, a Digital Marketing Executive, Social Entrepreneur, SDGs advocate and student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism has been appointed as the Assistant Country Director for Global Peace Chain.

Global Peace Chain envisions to build resilience, cultivate the culture of tolerance, inclusivity, interfaith harmony,co-existance, love & social peace building across the border through peace camps in educational institutions, interactive sessions, peace talks with society stakeholders, diplomats, ambassadors, influential community groups, UN officials, religious scholars and community based organization across the globe by engaging Global Peace Ambassadors.

Global Peace Chain (GPC) is a Joint Venture of several youth led organization to prevail the mission of Peace. The main objectives of GPC are to launch 200 social peace campaigns in all sub continents, conduct community based peace activities, networking, dialogues & interactive sessions, attract world media intentions on Peace building & its solutions and promote interfaith harmony, love, compassion and coexistence among each other.

Global Peace Chain is currently represented in over 80 countries worldwide and has held five Global Peace Summits in different countries to promote a society void of violence, a society that believes in justice, love and equity.

Prior to his appointment, Sefa was the Global Peace Ambassador and during his service, he embarked on a peace campaign project at the ANT Experimental 1 JHS where he engaged the students and teachers on the reason why we need to make peace a priority.

He has engaged in many projects that sought to address several societal problems both with his professional skills and also as a volunteer.

"The journey still continues. I believe this appointment is to continue to make positive impacts as far as peace is paramount in the lives of every individual. I take inspiration from John F. Kennedy's quote who described peace as a daily, weekly, monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures," Sefa stated.

He added, "I believe peace requires a process which needs a collaborative measure to make it possible through effective dialogue."

He was appointed alongside Mr. John Aggrey who will serve as the Country Director.