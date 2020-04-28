JymWrites: Mans' Call For Salvation (Poem)

I keep starting but I don't seem to finish

My heart and head at rage against each other,

A poor thing with pain in all it savage abundance

Are we really the weakest sex

With no strength to fight back this slavery to our edges?

Feels like I'm playing a part I want to play, but don't want to play.

Life is awful,

With my aching heart, I'm in love,

But with bruises

Because my love leaves me on my knees searching for a place to hide like the old Adam.

I'm lost in my desires

With sin fueling my bodily fires

What joy could I have possibly seen

Beyond my passionate sin?

I have but one life to live,

Holy Spirit, don't let me waste it...

Break my heart from what breaks yours

And fix my path to yours.