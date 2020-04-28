Let's talk more; Joseph Yaw Mawunyo on all Social Media Platforms. Column Page: JosephYawMawunyo
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
JymWrites: Mans' Call For Salvation (Poem)
I keep starting but I don't seem to finish
My heart and head at rage against each other,
A poor thing with pain in all it savage abundance
Are we really the weakest sex
With no strength to fight back this slavery to our edges?
Feels like I'm playing a part I want to play, but don't want to play.
Life is awful,
With my aching heart, I'm in love,
But with bruises
Because my love leaves me on my knees searching for a place to hide like the old Adam.
I'm lost in my desires
With sin fueling my bodily fires
What joy could I have possibly seen
Beyond my passionate sin?
I have but one life to live,
Holy Spirit, don't let me waste it...
Break my heart from what breaks yours
And fix my path to yours.
Let's talk more; Joseph Yaw Mawunyo on all Social Media Platforms.
Column Page: JosephYawMawunyo
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (35)
1 hour ago
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 1, 2020
Mar 19, 2020
Mar 6, 2020
More