ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.03.2020 Headlines

Sogakope: Residents Storm Police Station

By News Desk
Sogakope: Residents Storm Police Station
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some residents in Sogakope have stormed a police station in the town as they continue to display their displeasure over the murder of the Sogakope South Assemblyman, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli.

Police officers had to fire warning shots to disperse the protestors who had besieged the police station.

The police opened fire after protestors started pelting stones at the officers.

Some residents from Sokpe, a neighbouring town, also made their way to Sogakope to join the protests.

The protestors had earlier blocked the Aflao-Accra road at the end of the Lower Volta bridge as Sogakope.

More soon…

---citinewsroom

Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Police Chases Driver Who Killed Police Officer
1 hour ago

NPP Primaries: Vetting C’ttee Axed National Security Ministe...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line