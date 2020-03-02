Sogakope: Residents Storm Police Station

Some residents in Sogakope have stormed a police station in the town as they continue to display their displeasure over the murder of the Sogakope South Assemblyman, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli.

Police officers had to fire warning shots to disperse the protestors who had besieged the police station.

The police opened fire after protestors started pelting stones at the officers.

Some residents from Sokpe, a neighbouring town, also made their way to Sogakope to join the protests.

The protestors had earlier blocked the Aflao-Accra road at the end of the Lower Volta bridge as Sogakope.

More soon…

---citinewsroom