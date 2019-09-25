'NDC Behind Foiled Coup Plot' — Abronye DC Claims

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has claimed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is behind the "attempted coup" to destabilize this country.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in a statement released noted that, “On Friday, 20th September 2019, a joint security operation of personnel drawn from Defence Intelligence, CID and Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), conducted a successful operation which led to the arrest of three persons and the retrieval of several arms, explosive devices and ammunition from locations in Accra and Bawaleshie near Dodowa.”

“The joint operation was to neutralize an elaborate plot targeted at the Presidency, and with the ultimate aim of destabilizing the country.”

“The arrest and seizure come after fifteen (15) months of surveillance and gathering of evidence on the activities of the prime suspects and others.” The statement added.

They include; Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm and his two accomplices – Mr. Ezor Kafui (a local weapon manufacturer) and Mr. Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC).

But in a statement issued and signed by the NPP's controversial chairman, Abronye DC, and copied to the media, he accused the NDC of being those behind the coup plot.

According to him, the NDC in a crunch meeting at John Mahama's residence planned to arrange lawyers for the three accused persons.

"...Now, according to Information available to me and per my intelligence gathered, I can confidently say that, big wings of the National Democratic Congress are behind this plot", the statement claimed.

The statement continued, "I say so because, yesterday in a crunch meeting at John Mahama’s residence which saw in attendance high profiled persons of the NDC including Julius Debrah, Omane Boamah, etc... the NDC planned to arrange lawyers for the three accused persons."

According to the statement, "The NDC also planned to preach that, the government rather acted prematurely in concluding that the persons were planning a coup".

The statement revealed that "In that meeting, the NDC planned that, they would like their legal team to defend the suspected coup plotters but they would not like to use known lawyers in the NDC to defend these accused persons".

"Members present at the meeting including Hon. James Agalga pointed that, they should allow Edudzi Temakloe defend the accused persons but Julius Debrah however rejected this proposal and added that, Edudzi is one of the aides to President Mahama and that, that decision will affect John Mahama. Julius Debrah then proposed Lawyer Victor Adawudu to defend the accused persons", it added.

