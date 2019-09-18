Group Rejects Takoradi Girls DNA Test Report

Families of the four Takoradi Girls and a group calling itself Western Youth for Justice, have called for foreign investigators to help in unravelling the truth in the alleged murder of the girls.

They have apparently rejected the DNA report from the Ghana Police Service confirming that the girls were killed after being kidnapped.

The convener of the group, John Entsie, in an address to the media, said, the police were trying to cover up their shame by peddling falsehood with regards to the alleged deaths of the four missing Takoradi girls.

According to him, “for the police to come and tell us that they discovered other bones which they suspect to be the girls, we see it as a fallacy, we see it as a cock and bull story to cover up their shame.”

“We will not accept the DNA test. We are demanding that a new forensic private investigators should come in to conduct this test,” he said.

He added that “we will like foreign entities to take part in this because we don't trust the Ghana Police, we don't trust the Commander in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces. Their inactions prove to us that ballot boxes are valuable to them than human lives.”

The Police Service on Monday, September 16, 2019, confirmed that deaths of the girls .

The Ag. Inspector of General of Police, Samuel Oppong Boanuh, who addressed the media, disclosed that the results of the DNA test on remains retrieved in Takoradi have been relayed to the families along with condolences.

The girls Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 18; Ruth Love Quayson 18, and Ruth Abeka were kidnapped over a year ago by some suspected Nigerian kidnappers.

The main suspect is a 28-year old Nigerian named Samuel Udoetuk Wills.

He was arrested in the Western region, while another suspect, John Orji was arrested at the Aflao border.

The third, only known as Chika was arrested in Nigeria.

BY Melvin Tarlue