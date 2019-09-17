Stop The Otumfuo, Mahama Tiff — Rawlings

Ex President Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has called for cool heads in the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's tiff with former President John Dramani Mahama.

The call follows the recent revelation that the Manhyia Palace persuaded the losing candidate in the 2016 presidential election to accept defeat.

In a post on Twitter Tuesday morning, Mr Rawlings stated: "The Asantehene has made us proud with a highly educative address to the UN on the subject of Peace."

To former President Rawlings, "comments by former President John Mahama on an aspect of the address shouldn't elicit or provoke an edict sounding threat."

"Its unwarranted and unnecessary. There's enough tension. Let's cool it and cool off," Mr Rawlings tweeted.

---graphic.com.gh