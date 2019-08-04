Naadiatu-Bagigah Bawah holds on to her promise as she donates to the Volta Orphanage Home

Naadiatu-Bagigah Bawah a young lady situated in Hanover, Lower Saxony, Germany holds on her to her promise she made on the 30th March 2019 at her book launch in Hanover, Germany.

Previously, on the 30th March 2019 barely four months ago she introduced a project to support and cater for orphans as well as abandoned children in rural areas of Ghana. Keeping on to her words, Naadiatu-Bagigah Bawah took a bold step on the 22nd July 2019 with her crew as they visited and made a donation to the Volta Home.

The Volta Home is an orphanage home in Ve Deme, Afadjato South Constituency in the Volta Region of Ghana. This was founded in the year 1986 and is led by Pastor Issah, Mrs Comfort Yeboah and Mr Emmanuel Kwadwo Annabi.

Naadiatu-Bagigah Bawah who was accompanied by her Auntie Mrs. Belinda Hammond and sister and friend Esther Aku Drah presented biscuits, oil, toilet roll, toffees, rice, washing powder and a bottle of palm oil.

As emotional the whole presentation was the orphanage home has two blind kids under their care. Naadiatu-Bagigah Bawah popularly known and called by all as Naadia also found her name sake Nadia under the care of the orphanage home. Unfortunately, the fourteen-year-old Nadia is handicapped and sick with down syndrome. With that she is under medical care with the hope that she gets well someday.

The kids under the Volta Home indeed showed impression and delight regarding the materials they received. Naadiatu-Bagigah Bawah encountered with the kids and had a quiet moment with them.

Clothes, teaching and learning materials, first-aid materials (e.g. dewormer, syrups, etc.) as well as mattresses to take care of basic needs of the children under the up-put of the orphanage home are needed. The Volta Home has been run by the family and other individuals who support with donations since foundation.

The young lady made further donations within Ghana. Her next target was the Teshie Orphanage in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana where she donated the same items to the kids under the up-put of the orphanage home on the 29th July 2019.

In an interview with Abongobi media Naadiatu-Bagigah Bawah advised her age-mates to continue being their dream chasers, work vividly on their goals and accomplishments each and every one desires to embark on in life.

Pessimism only holds someone from moving forward. Her last advice to all is that anyone with a dream should take the risk and work on his or her goals.