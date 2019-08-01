The 21st Century Marriage

Marriage is like a besiege castle; those who are on the outside wish to get in; and those who are on the inside wish to get out.- Arabian Proverb.

Marriage, they say is the legally or formally, socially or ritually recognized union between spouses that establishes rights and obligations between themselves. The act of marriage usually creates normative or legal obligations between the individuals involved and any offspring they may produce or adopt. Marriage is more than a physical union, it is also an emotional and spiritual union. It makes an incomplete human being a complete person, makes him/her a grown up and gives him/her responsibilities. Marriage takes a person out of the hectic lifestyle and places him/her in an organized environment giving them a path to follow in life and a shoulder to lean on, arranges one’s life, helps to safeguard one’s faith, stopping one from committing such acts by which could be considered immoral.

In the world today, we encounter rape, depression, anxiety and all sort of sexually-transmitted diseases because people fail to choose life partners. Healthy relationships increase mental health benefits, thereby having less depression, fewer anxiety disorders, less psychosis, less posttraumatic stress disorders, fewer phobias. Marriage helps one concentrate well on their goals. They say putting your eggs in one basket isn’t safe, I say if you trust yourself enough and discipline yourself enough, putting all your eggs in one basket is super safe when it comes to marriage. It eliminates loneliness thereby creating a big space from depression. Both parties will be more effective working as a team versus working as individuals. Through challenges, both parties will mature and brings out the responsible and conscious being in you.

Marriage is the beginning of the family, a family starting from you, not a family you joined. It also provides an opportunity to grow in selflessness as you serve your family (wife, husband, and children). We are under assault by temptation nearly every minute and from many directions, the bond of marriage gives us the support to defeat those temptations by engaging in deep, satisfying love, a love that gives to and receives from our mate physically, emotionally, and spiritually. It’s relevant, it helps you deposit your emotions in a well-conserved hands and a wonderful statement of love and commitment to your spouse.

Today, the institution of marriage is more pertinent than ever before. Because it is no longer a matter of arrangement, Americans are free to marry for all the right reasons. Sadly, many people are opting not to marry at all and instead cohabitate or engage in casual sex. Couples who do not make marriage their ultimate goal are missing out; the best way to love someone is in the context of a lifelong commitment

While many gripe about the divorce rate, it’s the belief in marriage’s irrelevancy that is destroying it. In a society that promotes promiscuity and the mockery of marriage, couples are stumbling upon the altar on a whim rather than purposefully pursuing it.

One benefit of marriage is that it promotes planning within a romantic partnership. A couple who thinks about their relationship in stages (i.e. dating, marriage, parenthood) will likely exercise more caution in terms of family planning and how to work romantic goals around their educations and careers; they maturely plan out their futures rather than go with the uncertain flow of cohabitation or casual sex. Another virtue of marriage is that it attempts to regulate sex in society. While many argue otherwise, humans are meant for monogamy, one indication is the rampancy of sexually transmitted diseases, which are fueled by promiscuity.

Marriage harnesses in the cons of casual sex, and it also provides stability for any future offspring. Studies consistently show that children belonging to traditional households are more financially stable, among other positives. These benefits generally cannot be achieved through cohabitation.

The sanctity of marriage has seemed to have disappeared with the arrival of the 21st century. After vowing in front of family and friends to never separate unless parted by death, people still find easier to break the special bond between the two rather than find solutions to mend the broken pieces. With that broken bond comes divorce, the dissolution of a marriage, the complete opposite of what was promise on the special day. The effect of divorce on children is a common transition in many families and has begun to become a natural standard of living in marriage. Couples seek divorce for a multiplicity of different reasons, the main goal being to find happiness that they are not finding in their current marriages. When couples is going through divorce, sometimes they don’t notice the impact their separation has on their children. Children may feel very alone and turn to other things to help get them through this rough time in their life. The increase in divorce rate are reasons many people afraid to get married. In current Ghana, the increase in the number of couples who divorced is accelerating and becoming a social problem. This is common among younger age (in their teens and twenties) are more likely to divorce due to lack of maturity and dating experience prior to marriage. In our various societies today, divorce is socially accepted, due to the current fact that so many people in society are divorcing and it has also become socially accepted and normal thing to do.

Writer: Seidu Samad

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: 0206653517/0541036700

https//: facebook.com/seidu.samad