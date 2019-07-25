Ocean Marine Solutions Ready To Partner Gov't For Maritime Security

Rear Admiral Ameen A. Ikioda Rtd

Rear Admiral Ameen A. Ikioda Rtd., Managing Director, Ocean Marine Solutions says his company is ever ready to provide maritime security for the Ghana Navy and other shipping companies in Ghana’s territorial waters.

The company he explains is Nigeria's premium pioneer private maritime security with over a decade experience in maintaining hundred percent record success in deterring threats from piracy and terrorism on the sea.

He was speaking in an interview on the sideline of the opening of the International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference in Accra.

He noted, "The company provides logistics support to the Nigeria Navy for security of dedicated assets in Nigeria waters. Security of dedicated assets means oil production platforms, shipping and we provide also export services for all vessels calling in Nigeria waters. We also provide security for ships that are being transferred. We have what we call in Lagos Second Anchorage Area to provide security to all vessels that are going to birth in Nigeria."

Asked of his expectation for the conference, Rear Admiral Ameen A. Ikioda Rtd said his outfit was looking at introducing its products to the Ghana Navy bearing in mind that Ghana has recently joined the league of Nations who have found oil in commercial quantities and have certain assets at sea that needed 24hr protection and surveillance and therefore was ready to support the country with its own logistics to train Navy officers.

Again, the retired Admiral was quizzed about their market value in Nigeria in terms of their expertise, but, he was quick to add affirmatively that it is the only largest, pioneer and premium maritime security company with its operations in Nigeria.

The company has 42 security vessels ready for deployment anytime anywhere within Africa.