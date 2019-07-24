Rampant Students’ Riots: Upper East Minister Holds Crisis Meeting With School Heads

The Upper East Regional Minister, Hon Paulina Patience Abayage has held a crisis management meeting with all Heads of Second Cycle Schools in the region to find a lasting solution to the raging riots in some Senior High/ Technical Schools.

Three Second Cycle Schools have been temporarily closed down currently because of students riots which claimed one life and left others injured.

The Schools include Sandema Senior Technical School where a student died through an alleged police warning shot, St. Benedict Technical Institute and Kongo Senior High School.

Speaking at a round table management meeting with 30 Headmasters and Headmistresses, Hon. Paulina Patience Abayage charged both Heads and Teachers to be committed to their duties and responsibilities to ensure that such ugly incidents did not occur to derail the progress of the region.

She told the participants to adopt the system of intelligence gathering as a means of nipping in the bud such unfortunate situations because that is the best of approaches in handling students’ complaints.

Touching on some causes of Students riots, the Minister said both Management and Teachers did not have a good relationship with their students, hence, creating a vacuum which often results into students’ agitations.

As part of the resolutions at the end of the meeting, Hon. Abayage urged the school authorities to practice an open door policy, remove barriers hindering information flow between the Authority and Students, and also review Code of Conduct which has not been changed over the last fifteen years.

The Minister advised the school management to make Code of Conduct part of the school prospectus signed by the prospective students’ parents before they gain admission failure to obey the Students can be dismissed.

She also advised the authorities to be fair and firm in administering punishment to students devoid of discrimination, so that nobody can question the punishment they meted out to their students.

She charge all Heads of Second Cycle Schools in the region to submit monthly reports to her office starting September 2019 on the Management of the Schools in the region and finally appealed to parents to bring up their wards properly not to consider the schools as reformation centres.

The Upper East Regional Director of Ghana Education Service, Mr. Augustine G. Ayirezang admonished the Headmasters and Mistresses to involve Students in decision making for effective management of schools and also create an even playing field for all.

He also appealed to them to allow the Students to elect their own leaders and employ effective supervision in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities.

Mr. Ayirezang asked teachers to organize career fair for their Students also open the school library on Saturdays for the improvement on their reading skills, since the poor result at both Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West Africa School Certificate Examination (WASCE) were due to poor reading skills.