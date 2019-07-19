19.07.2019 General News Ghanaweb Hacked Down By Staff Writer Information available indicates that online news portal, Ghanaweb, has been shut down indefinitely. It is believed that its servers were hacked into between 8 – 8:30pm on Thursday night. A photograph which has since gone viral on social media shows the site with the inscription: “Hacked by B45H / XC0D3R3XPL013TR #stopcorruption#NDC-2020#VOTE-NDC-2020There is also an Instagram handle attached which reads, “@legion_ghana. IT personnel at the media firm are reported to be working to fix the situation. More to come soon! ---Daily Guide
