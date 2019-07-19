Ghanaweb Hacked Down

Information available indicates that online news portal, Ghanaweb, has been shut down indefinitely.

It is believed that its servers were hacked into between 8 – 8:30pm on Thursday night.

A photograph which has since gone viral on social media shows the site with the inscription: “Hacked by B45H / XC0D3R3XPL013TR

#stopcorruption

#NDC-2020

#VOTE-NDC-2020

There is also an Instagram handle attached which reads, “@legion_ghana.

IT personnel at the media firm are reported to be working to fix the situation.

More to come soon!

---Daily Guide