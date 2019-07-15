Sasso Boss, Dr. Sampson Effah Apraku Appointed Professor

The Executive Chairman of Samara Company Limited, Dr. Sampson Effah Apraku, has been appointed a professor an honorary professorship.

He was appointed by the prestigious and renowned Ukraine university, Alfred Nobel University.

Dr. Apraku and other deserving Ghanaian businessmen and entrepreneurs were given this appointment by the university on the recommendation of the Extraordinary Achievement and Heroes of Africa (EXAHA).

EXAHA is a non-governmental organisation working with the United Nations Global compact, African Union and other top learning institutions around the world.

The ceremony came off in Accra recently where many other dignitaries and hardworking businessmen were inducted into professors, Emeritus, and doctorate degree honors.

The Sasso Boss was especially appointed for this honours for introducing an innovative insecticide brand that effectively kills mosquito and consequently preventing malaria, then one of Ghana’s biggest health problems.

He had already earned a doctorate degree honours from the Commonwealth University in collaboration with the London Graduate School at the 12th Dubai Leadership Summit in 2016.

In a brief remark after the appointment was announced, Dr. Apraku revealed how elated he was to be given such a recognition.

To him, this shows that his hard work and a good fight for Ghana is being felt hence the acknowledgment.

The Sasso boss revealed further that he was poised to make more innovative products for Ghanaians, especially, in insecticide and other household brands.

Mentioning three of his proudest achievement, Mr. Apraku stated that introducing an insecticide brand that kills mosquitoes with no side effect, and also smokeless mosquito coil.

He also touched on his company’s social responsibilities including delivering educational materials to basic school children nationwide, and the employment opportunities given to some Ghanaians.

“I was the first to introduce smokeless mosquito coil, and effective insecticide brand onto the market. Also, my intervention in the basic education of children nationwide with educational materials, plus the employment my company has created for the over 150 staff I have,” Dr. Apraku said.

He further revealed plans to commence a new educational foundation which would sponsor brilliant but needy senior high school students to pursue medicine at the tertiary level.

Aside from Professor Effah Apraku, other dignitaries including Hon. Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani, the president of Groupe Ideal, Dr. Joseph Kobina Essibu, the Executive Director of Ideal College.

Others who were inducted into doctorate honorary include the CEO of First Choice Hair and Beauty, Mrs. Faustina Adofo Adjagar, and Hon. Otiko Afisa Djaba, former minister for Children, Gender and Social Protection.