ModernGhana journos, Peace FM editor charged with theft

PeaceFm editor, Yaw Obeng Manu was subsequently invited and questioned over the same matter.

One of the journalists Emmanuel Adjafor Abugri has since levelled allegations of torture against the National Security, a claim the state security agency has vehemently denied.

His other colleague, Emmanuel Britwum, in a statement issued on his behalf Wednesday, says he was neither tortured nor brutalised.

But his statement is, however, now being challenged.

Meanwhile, Lawyer for Emmanuel Adjafor Abugri who alleged he was tortured by national security operatives, has predicted the state will struggle to justify its barbaric act in court.

Samson Lardy Anyenini

Samson Lardy Anyenini described the arrests as “unlawful, criminal and unconstitutional”.

