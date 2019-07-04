Modern Ghana logo

04.07.2019

ModernGhana journos, Peace FM editor charged with theft

By MyJoyOnline
Modernghana.com editor Emmanuel Adjafor Abugri (left) and Peace FM editor, Yaw Obeng Manu.
PeaceFm editor, Yaw Obeng Manu was subsequently invited and questioned over the same matter.

One of the journalists Emmanuel Adjafor Abugri has since levelled allegations of torture against the National Security, a claim the state security agency has vehemently denied.

His other colleague, Emmanuel Britwum, in a statement issued on his behalf Wednesday, says he was neither tortured nor brutalised.

But his statement is, however, now being challenged.

Meanwhile, Lawyer for Emmanuel Adjafor Abugri who alleged he was tortured by national security operatives, has predicted the state will struggle to justify its barbaric act in court.

Samson Lardy AnyeniniSamson Lardy Anyenini

Samson Lardy Anyenini described the arrests as “unlawful, criminal and unconstitutional”.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | JTM

